Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+1
OSU
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
colors development home identity Mockup norway oslo real estate rebranding redesign
colors development home identity Mockup norway oslo real estate rebranding redesign

Rebranding of the visual identity
Oslo S Utvikling (OSU)

OSU has during 20 years developed homes, commercial premises, office buildings and public spaces in Oslo's newest and most attractive neighborhood, Bjørvika. From the very beginning OSU has worked to ensure quality in all stages by working long-term and holistically and together with other developers in the capital region OSU has delivered beloved projects such as ​​Barcode, Vannkunsten and Operastranda.

From having a strategy of "laying low" and creating awareness of Bjørvika as an attractive area, they have now reached the point where they wanted to strengthen the brand and getting ready for new tasks. 

Tank has done the rebranding where the symbol is kept as it was, but everything else in the visual identity is redesigned with the vision of creating a living brand with a human touch. OSU has now a more recognisable brand, and a visual toolbox ready for what may come in the future.

colors development home identity Mockup norway oslo real estate rebranding redesign
colors development home identity Mockup norway oslo real estate rebranding redesign
colors development home identity Mockup norway oslo real estate rebranding redesign
colors development home identity Mockup norway oslo real estate rebranding redesign
colors development home identity Mockup norway oslo real estate rebranding redesign




OSU are developing Bjørvika into Norway's most attractive residential and business area.




colors development home identity Mockup norway oslo real estate rebranding redesign
colors development home identity Mockup norway oslo real estate rebranding redesign
colors development home identity Mockup norway oslo real estate rebranding redesign



"When you plan, design, develop the brand and the web, it's all about creating a visual system that's easy to understand and makes sense both for the client and for the people of Oslo. "



colors development home identity Mockup norway oslo real estate rebranding redesign
colors development home identity Mockup norway oslo real estate rebranding redesign
colors development home identity Mockup norway oslo real estate rebranding redesign
colors development home identity Mockup norway oslo real estate rebranding redesign
colors development home identity Mockup norway oslo real estate rebranding redesign
colors development home identity Mockup norway oslo real estate rebranding redesign
OSU
186
1.2k
14
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+1
Multiple Owners
Tank Design

Owners

user's avatar
Tank Design
Oslo, Norway
user's avatar
Daniel Brox Nordmo
Oslo, Norway
user's avatar
Ina Brantenberg
Oslo, Norway

OSU

186
1.2k
14
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives