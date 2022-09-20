Blog
BMW 'Forwardism'
Shane Griffin
BMW - 'Forwardism'
art artworks automotive BMW car Classical commercial rendering surrealism vfx
BMW - Forwardism Mannerism, Impressionism, Surrealism. We’re all familiar with historical, genre defining art works. But what is Forwardism? Forwardism depicts the reimagining of convention, transforming what we thought we knew into something new, something we thought was impossible, and yet here it is before our eyes.  We were challenged to craft visual metaphors of this concept, transforming historical art epochs into works of Forwardism, drawing a parallel to BMW’s re-imagining of what a car should be. The i7 - a magnificent work of design, engineering, and craftsmanship, the flagship of Forwardism. 

Client: BMW AG Agency: The Game / Jung Von Matt 
Creative Director: Thim Wagner, Florian Kronenberg 
Producer: Lina Ulm
Director: Shane Griffin 
DoP: Ekkehart Pollack 
DoP 2nd Unit: Pascal Remond 
Production: AKKURAT Studios 
Producer: Laura Fleck, Christoph Regendorp 
Executive Producer: Dagmar Garber, Rocco Kopecny 
Production Assistant: Isabelle Wascheck 
Post Production: Psyop 
Post Producer: Marc Fischer
Service Production PT: AG Film Lisbon 
Executive Producer PT: Ricardo Almeida 
Producer PT: Silvia Reis Production 
Manager PT: Pedro Louro 
Production Coordinator: Marta Montalvao
1st AD: Dino Estrelinha 
2nd AD: Mónica Lime
1st AC: Frank Gardner 
Gaffer: Vitor Miranda
Production Design: Artur Pinheiro 
Styling: Christel Rehm 
HMU: Raquel Laranjo 
Cast: Nádia Sena Robert Ruszkiewicz Dominique Tran Sarah Hare 
Editor: Mathias Graz 
Colorist: Mike Bothe 
Music: 2wei Sound Design & Mix: Fry Studios 
