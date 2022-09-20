BMW - Forwardism Mannerism, Impressionism, Surrealism. We’re all familiar with historical, genre defining art works. But what is Forwardism? Forwardism depicts the reimagining of convention, transforming what we thought we knew into something new, something we thought was impossible, and yet here it is before our eyes. We were challenged to craft visual metaphors of this concept, transforming historical art epochs into works of Forwardism, drawing a parallel to BMW’s re-imagining of what a car should be. The i7 - a magnificent work of design, engineering, and craftsmanship, the flagship of Forwardism.





