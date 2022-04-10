Blog
Michelle Pourroy
Daniel Barba
adobe illustrator artwork botanical brand identity branding floral flower Flowers gold
MICHELLE POURROY is a proudly Mexican brand specialized in the design, production and logistics of florists with a luxury product and service with almost 10 years in the market as a leading brand in the field in Guadalajara Jalisco.Within the brand, we use as auxiliary graphic resources digital illustrations with a graphite pencil finish, photographs, and a correct use of a sober color range and the experimental use of fonts.

Graphic Design, Illustrations, Art Direction: Daniel Barba López
Flowers Art Director: Gustavo Gutierrez Ávila
Photography: Diana Cristina Espinoza
