Snakes

Is the real god nature?



I really don’t get it.

Look at our galaxy, every planet is dead except earth.

Our planet has an unbelievable amount of diversity from micro organisms to the biggest animals that ever roamed earth.

Yet some want to go to space to another planet which is just dust and dead.

Many believe in gods while there is not a single evidence that a higher being is around us.

That makes we wonder.

Are we mislead?

Because the more I look into nature the more I believe nature is the real god people are looking for. In contradiction we destroy our highly complex ecosystem faster and faster for mindless growth and pure greed.

What will be left if we don’t change globally?

What does it need for change?

I believe if people or humanity are not faced with direct consequences of their acting we won’t ever change.

So is misery the answer actually?

A complete breakdown of the current capitalistic system to find a new approach to life?

I more and more think so even though I would like to avoid it by any means but those in power and with most money don’t want change as it seems.

Maybe we are just wandering around our galaxy, destroyed every planet and now we are on the last habitable location, that we are, of course destroying as well.



So again, I ask who created us to be like we are?

Clearly judged by our actions it can’t be a good god as so many believe.