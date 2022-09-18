Log In
Editorial illustrations
Eiko Ojala
•
FT Weekend Magazine cover.
"Tempus Fugit – Time Flees". Cover illustration and animation for Diplomaatia special issue of the Lennart Meri Conference.
Illustrations for The Guardian's Saturday magazine Lifestyle section about the difficulty of the communication.
Illustrations for The Guardian's Saturday magazine Lifestyle section about the difficulty of the communication.
Illustrations for The Guardian's Saturday magazine Lifestyle section about the difficulty of the communication.
"How to Speak Whale". Double page illustration for The Observer Magazine.
Illustration for 5280 Magazine about how to diagnose rare diseases.
Illustration for Apple Tab Today about dating apps.
Illustrations for New York Times Well section launch on Instagram.
"The Secret Launguage of Reality". Inside illustration for The New Scientist.
"The Secret Launguage of Reality". Cover illustration for The New Scientist.
"The Surreal Case of a C.I.A Hacker's Revenge". Illustration and animation for the New Yorker.
"The ADHD decade". Illustration for the New Statesman Magazine.
Published:
September 17th 2022
Eiko Ojala
Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia
Creative Fields
Illustration
concpetual
craft
editorial
magazine
newspaper
papercraft
papercut
