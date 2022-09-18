series:simple 4 / greens'

some works I've done on Procreate
some of these works are sold as nft on objkt.com. if you wish, you can take a look at objkt.com/profile/enesdirig/created
the story behind ↓
some new pieces for ‘series:simple 4’ = ‘some bad news’ ‘waiting for the news‘ ‘sending news’
- a family who got the news. green family... be honored with the chance to be one of the intermediaries
- keeper of the midpoint when the messenger got the news, he waited between hope and fear. but there is hope that there will be very good developments. there is no need to wait too long. and let the news be conveyed to the family.
- this man is first person who reach to the news comes from the intermediaries. this time, he is faced with a somewhat difficult notification. it takes a bit of thought to convey. pending to send new news things may change in the future for the green family that the news will reach.
__________________________________
__________________________________
__________________________________
thanks for watching _ new series are upcoming! keep follow :)
and thanks for reading <3
__________________________________