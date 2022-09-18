series:simple 4 / greens'

the story behind ↓

some new pieces for ‘series:simple 4’ = ‘some bad news’ ‘waiting for the news‘ ‘sending news’





- a family who got the news. green family... be honored with the chance to be one of the intermediaries

- keeper of the midpoint when the messenger got the news, he waited between hope and fear. but there is hope that there will be very good developments. there is no need to wait too long. and let the news be conveyed to the family.