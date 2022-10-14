Peelers Yard — Brand Identity

Project — Peelers Yard
Background
Peelers Yard is a new development in Manchester, UK, built on the former site of a late 1800's police station. Central to the development is the original chimney tower of the police yard, which acted as a beacon for the surrounding area for decades until a fire in the early 1990's.
Thinking
The brand identity was developed to bring to life the two key links to the site heritage. The police force, and the chimney.
Having found many references from the force at the time, we had a host of typographic reference to link to, which led to the creation of 'Peelers Tradition', a bespoke typeface that we created, bringing to life the type of yesteryear with the nativity and quirk of the original reference. Whilst the chimney tower led us to look to traditional methods and textures to bring the brand application to life.
In the early 1900’s the site was occupied by a the Ancoats Police Department, locally referred to as ‘The Peelers’, who’s main foes where a gang known as ‘The Scuttlers’.
This led us to bring the story to life through the materials and give the development narrative much more depth.
Delivery
This combination of the textures and type of the early years of the building, paired with the modern CGI’s and narrative created am identity that appealed to the young professionals of the city that were looking to find a new home with a story to tell.
Brand, Design + Concept
Ensemble
Site Photography – Gilberto Moleiro
CGI's – Darc Studio / Sanders