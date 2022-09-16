Artquire - Brand identity

_

EN





Artquire is a Paris-based bureau specialized in art leasing. Founded by Alexandre Chastel, a contemporary art collector, the company offers its corporate and professional clients the opportunity to build their collections through a leasing mechanism.

Brand Brothers developed a new graphic identity for Artquire to support the company's growth. Our proposal is based on an in-house typogram, where the R's become the focal point of the logo. Raw and assertive, they give the name a sharp and charismatic temperament. The abstraction of the R allows us to extract a strong sign, which accompanies the different visual supports, in parallel with the proposed works. We declined the whole on a series of printed objects, as well as a new website, put on line in autumn 2022.

