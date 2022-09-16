Artquire - Brand identity

_
EN
Artquire is a Paris-based bureau specialized in art leasing. Founded by Alexandre Chastel, a contemporary art collector, the company offers its corporate and professional clients the opportunity to build their collections through a leasing mechanism.
Brand Brothers developed a new graphic identity for Artquire to support the company's growth. Our proposal is based on an in-house typogram, where the R's become the focal point of the logo. Raw and assertive, they give the name a sharp and charismatic temperament. The abstraction of the R allows us to extract a strong sign, which accompanies the different visual supports, in parallel with the proposed works. We declined the whole on a series of printed objects, as well as a new website, put on line in autumn 2022.
_
FR
Artquire est un bureau basé à Paris spécialisé dans le leasing d'oeuvres d'art. Fondée par Alexandre Chastel, collectionneur d'art contemporain, la société propose à ses clients entreprises et professions libérales de les accompagner dans la constitution de leur collection via un mécanisme de location.
Brand Brothers a développé une nouvelle identité graphique pour Artquire, destinée à soutenir le développement de la structure. Notre proposition se base sur un typogramme maison, où les R deviennent les pivots du logotype. Bruts, affirmés, ils impriment un tempérament pointu et charismatique au nom. L'abstrastion du R permet d'en extraire un signe fort, qui vient accompagner les différents supports visuels, en parallèle des oeuvres proposées. Nous avons décliné l'ensemble sur une série d'objets imprimés, ainsi qu'un nouveau site web, mis en ligne à l'automne 2022.
