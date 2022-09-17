Pleasance Construction

100+ staff are spread throughout the company in a streamlined structure with a focus to improve human living, by building spaces you can call home. The vision is to move forward together. Together with their clients, Pleasance makes every project financially and socially feasible. Our mission from the side of branding was to create a friendly, intimate and vibrant world. The world of Pleasance.

Cheerful people, comfortable and cozy interiors, a warm color palette and daily moments of relaxation, create a chill atmosphere calling the end user to rely on the company’s expertise.