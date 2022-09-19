So Skilled - Brand identity

So Skilled transversal skills and on the valorisation of the student experience . This issue of transversal competencies (soft skills), particularly developed in the humanities and social sciences, but often misunderstood or misidentified, concerns both initial training and lifelong learning. Theprogram, supported by the Université Paris Lumières, aims to work on the acquisition of. This issue of transversal competencies (soft skills), particularly developed in the humanities and social sciences, but often misunderstood or misidentified, concerns both initial training and lifelong learning.





The So Skilled program therefore includes the acquisition and development of soft skills, in the broadest sense, among the major objectives of the Bachelor's degree. These fundamental and transversal skills, acquired both within and outside the curriculum, include cognitive and social skills, personal development and other skills related to action.

Soft skills are essential today and predict an individual's ability to integrate, adapt and develop and to fit into a group, a team, a job, a profession or an organization in the long term.



