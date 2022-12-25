



















Embuild , formerly the Building Confederation of Belgium, was founded in 1946 and consists of 12 local associations, 3 regional entities, 17 professional associations and a central entity. They all work together to offer their members the best customized service.





The logo symbol represents the union of the various actors of the construction sector. Standing near the typography as a new updated version of the typical icon of the construction sector, the brick. The visual identity reflects the dynamic interactions between all these actors. The combination of all these ingredients forms a strong, flexible and adaptative brand identity to face the new challenges of tomorrow.















