Conveying the essentialism of architecture for QUAM

Conveying the craft of architecture through its most essential visual element: the square
QUAM is an architecture studio founded in 2002 resulting from a synergy in balance orchestrated from the architectural concept to promotion, interior design and landscaping. In response to its new brand positioning and core values, they commissioned us to push their visual narrative forward by a brand identity refreshment and a new website design www.quamarquitectura.com
As an evolution of their old logotype - which seemed rigid and technological - built in a squared shape layout, we expanded that essential idea into a more flexible and dynamic responsive wordmark based on the four corners of the square which symbolises the four main core concepts of QUAM: craft, environment, composition, and artistry.
The new wordmark is supported by new typography and a flexible system conveying the craft of architecture from its most essential visual element: the square.
Creative Direction & Design: Rebeka Arce @ Arce Studio
Brand Strategy: Almadás
Web Development: Heriberto Noguera
Client: QUAM
