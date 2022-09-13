METICHE Chocolatería

Branding project for a mexican chocolate company. Our proposal is a shield of a woman with a vessel with pre-hispanic cacao plant, that represents the mexican prehispanic origin of the chocolate. Also we made an individidual package for the chocolate bar, with illustrated wrapping paper, all the designwork is handmade.



Inspired by pre-hispanic heritage and with the goal of preparing a sophisticated chocolate, METICHE was born in 2020, offering a dive within mexican roots through the palate.







Graphic design , art work & packaging design: Daniel Barba / Monotypo Studio



Photography: Diana Cristina Espinoza



Illustrations: Daniel Barba





