METICHE Chocolatería
Daniel Barba
blackandwhite cacao chocolate packaging folk design food branding gold Mexican package design Packaging packaging design
Branding project for a mexican chocolate company.  Our proposal is a shield of a woman with a vessel with pre-hispanic cacao plant, that represents the mexican prehispanic origin of the chocolate. Also we made an individidual package for the chocolate bar, with illustrated wrapping paper, all the designwork is handmade.
Inspired by pre-hispanic heritage and with the goal of preparing a sophisticated chocolate, METICHE was born in 2020, offering a dive within mexican roots through the palate.

Graphic design , art work & packaging design: Daniel Barba / Monotypo Studio
Photography: Diana Cristina Espinoza
Illustrations: Daniel Barba

