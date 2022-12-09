1215 - Naming & brand identity

1215, Douze Cent Quinze

Wealth management







1215 , Douze Cent Quinze, is a group of wealth management advisors who provide a range of tools, services and expertise to support the members of the Magnacarta network.





By putting at their disposal the skills of 20 specialised experts (asset, social, civil, tax, real estate engineering, etc.) and the development of software solutions specially designed for asset management consultants, they facilitate the daily life of the firms by reducing the time spent on certain tasks such as the drafting of asset management documents or the selection of products, providing them with real added value, without increasing their costs.