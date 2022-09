1215 - Naming & brand identity

Naming

This name is a historical reference to the Magna Carta , a text recognised as the first heritage act. In 1215, the barons of John Lackland joined forces and agreed to draw up the Magna Carta. This text codified the rights and rules governing their heritage for themselves and future generations. The date 1215 was therefore chosen as a name that was very consistent with the parent brand. In addition to the historical reference, the choice of a name in numerals will convey notions of precision and efficiency, while at the same time fitting in with a completely contemporary name typology.