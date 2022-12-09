1215 - Naming & brand identity

1215, Douze Cent Quinze
Wealth management
1215, Douze Cent Quinze, is a group of wealth management advisors who provide a range of tools, services and expertise to support the members of the Magnacarta network.
By putting at their disposal the skills of 20 specialised experts (asset, social, civil, tax, real estate engineering, etc.) and the development of software solutions specially designed for asset management consultants, they facilitate the daily life of the firms by reducing the time spent on certain tasks such as the drafting of asset management documents or the selection of products, providing them with real added value, without increasing their costs.
1215 is part of the Magnacarta group, for which we had already designed the visual identity. On this project we were involved in the creation of the brand name, the visual identity and the integration within the existing brand architecture (Magnacarta and Mérimée).
Naming
This name is a historical reference to the Magna Carta, a text recognised as the first heritage act. In 1215, the barons of John Lackland joined forces and agreed to draw up the Magna Carta. This text codified the rights and rules governing their heritage for themselves and future generations. The date 1215 was therefore chosen as a name that was very consistent with the parent brand. In addition to the historical reference, the choice of a name in numerals will convey notions of precision and efficiency, while at the same time fitting in with a completely contemporary name typology.
Visual identity
The visual identity is in line with the Magnacarta graphic charter. A set of lines draws the name, the numbers 2 and 5 playing on a symmetry effect. The result is a modular visual principle that allows the logo to be broken down in the manner of an infinite puzzle or a path that winds its way through the various business expertises.