With multiple touchpoints and locations worldwide, the task extended far beyond creating a visual identity. A complete design system was necessary. As attention to detail and impeccable execution are non-negotiables for Alleima, such a solution needed to allow for precise and exact implementation.



The resulting graphic expression nods to the modernist design of history’s industrial giants with cues of a more considered, Scandinavian design sensibility. Materiality, imagery and tone of voice combine with powerful graphics and intricate visual detail to create an expression fit not just for today, but the future that lies ahead.