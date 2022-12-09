Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
A Film City In The Dark
Franck Bohbot
Behance.net
LA CONFIDENTIAL :  A FILM CITY IN THE DARK 

 Franck Bohbot leads the viewer through the night in the famous city; and creates cinematic moments. The City of Angels in the dead of night: flickering neon lights are at the heart of the French photographer’s Noir images. On his nocturnal excursions, he follows these beacons of light as he records dreamlike visions of the city’s future – and its past. From car washes and cinemas to bars, liquor stores and hot-dog stands: the charm of neon signs is as timeless as it is evocative.

The series included new unpublished photographs from the series shot between 2019/2022
 Remaining NFTs pieces from LA CONFIDENTIAL are available here: Open Sea 
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
cinematic colorgrading colors darknight franck bohbot LAConfidential limited Los Angeles nft night
 Remaining NFTs pieces from LA CONFIDENTIAL are available here: Open Sea 
A Film City In The Dark
110
614
16
Published:
user's avatar
Franck Bohbot
    See More Comments

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Franck Bohbot
    Los Angeles, CA, USA

    A Film City In The Dark

    110
    614
    16
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields