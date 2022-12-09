LA CONFIDENTIAL : A FILM CITY IN THE DARK





Franck Bohbot leads the viewer through the night in the famous city; and creates cinematic moments. The City of Angels in the dead of night: flickering neon lights are at the heart of the French photographer’s Noir images. On his nocturnal excursions, he follows these beacons of light as he records dreamlike visions of the city’s future – and its past. From car washes and cinemas to bars, liquor stores and hot-dog stands: the charm of neon signs is as timeless as it is evocative.





The series included new unpublished photographs from the series shot between 2019/2022