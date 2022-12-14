Precise & high-resolution carbon dioxide emission data - GRACED.
Global gRidded dAily CO2 Emissions Dataset
Precise and high-resolution carbon dioxide (CO2) emission data is of great importance in achieving carbon neutrality around the world. Professor Liu Zhu's team at Tsinghua University presents for the first time the near-real-time Global Gridded Daily CO2 Emissions Dataset (GRACED) from fossil fuel and cement production with a global spatial resolution of 0.1° by 0.1° and a temporal resolution of 1 day.
Based on the carbon emissions dataset provided by GRACED, Alibaba Cloud Design, together with Alibaba Cloud Carbon Vision Team, has officially launched the Near-real-time Carbon Emissions Visualization website, to build the academic impact in the field of carbon science and to raise the public awareness of climate changes.
