











Precise & high-resolution carbon dioxide emission data - GRACED.

Global gRidded dAily CO 2 Emissions Dataset









Precise and high-resolution carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emission data is of great importance in achieving carbon neutrality around the world. Professor Liu Zhu's team at Tsinghua University presents for the first time the near-real-time Global Gridded Daily CO2 Emissions Dataset (GRACED) from fossil fuel and cement production with a global spatial resolution of 0.1° by 0.1° and a temporal resolution of 1 day.





Based on the carbon emissions dataset provided by GRACED, Alibaba Cloud Design, together with Alibaba Cloud Carbon Vision Team, has officially launched the Near-real-time Carbon Emissions Visualization website, to build the academic impact in the field of carbon science and to raise the public awareness of climate changes.











