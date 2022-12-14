Guangxi Cai's profileDu Haihang's profileAlibaba Cloud Design's profile+1
GRACED
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
3D data visualization dataviz UI/UX Web Design



Precise & high-resolution carbon dioxide emission dataGRACED. 
Global gRidded dAily CO2 Emissions Dataset


Precise and high-resolution carbon dioxide (CO2) emission data is of great importance in achieving carbon neutrality around the world. Professor Liu Zhu's team at Tsinghua University presents for the first time the near-real-time Global Gridded Daily CO2 Emissions Dataset (GRACED) from fossil fuel and cement production with a global spatial resolution of 0.1° by 0.1° and a temporal resolution of 1 day. 

Based on the carbon emissions dataset provided by GRACED, Alibaba Cloud Design, together with Alibaba Cloud Carbon Vision Team, has officially launched the Near-real-time Carbon Emissions Visualization website, to build the academic impact in the field of carbon science and to raise the public awareness of climate changes. 



3D data visualization dataviz UI/UX Web Design

 

 

 

 
3D data visualization dataviz UI/UX Web Design




3D data visualization dataviz UI/UX Web Design

 
3D data visualization dataviz UI/UX Web Design
  
  
3D data visualization dataviz UI/UX Web Design
3D data visualization dataviz UI/UX Web Design
3D data visualization dataviz UI/UX Web Design



  
3D data visualization dataviz UI/UX Web Design




3D data visualization dataviz UI/UX Web Design




+
++
+++


GRACED. 
Global gRidded dAily CO2 Emissions Dataset

POWERed by ALIBABA CLOUD CARBON Vision x TSINGHUA UNIVERSITY
Creative Technical Director:  DU HAIHANG
LEAD DESIGNER ART DIRECTOR: GUANGXI CAI
PRODUCT DESIGNER: TAN XIAO
PROJECT MANAGEMENT: HUANG XIA
WEBGL DEVELOPMENT: DU HAIHANG
FRONT-END DEVELOPment: CANG MO, LIN SHENLONG, ZHAO XIANG
BACK-END DEVELOPMENT: JIANG JUNJIAN


Alibaba Cloud Design x GRACED
PRESENTED BY ALIBABA CLOUD DESIGN
THANKS FOR WATCHING






   
GRACED
51
311
5
Published:

Owners

Guangxi Cai's profile
Guangxi Cai
Hangzhou, China
Du Haihang's profile
Du Haihang
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Alibaba Cloud Design's profile
Alibaba Cloud Design
Hangzhou, China

GRACED

51
311
5
Published:

Creative Fields