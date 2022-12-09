Blog
SOONSANG WORLD / 3D Fan-art
Jaeyeon Nam
SOONSANG WORLD / 3D Fan-art


It's a 3D fan-art based on the concept artist Hong SoonSang's original painting.
I loved his art for a long time.​​​​​​​



Sophie          /          Marie          /          Smash X Frog          /          Julia
Spiraling Witch Encyclopedia " Sophie"
January, 2019

Sophie received the best response among other fan art works.
And her brought me good luck.


Autodesk Arnold, Toon-render Tutorial

This is a collaboration with Lee Griggs, an artist at Autodest Arnold.
He used Sophie's 3D data to create a Toon-render tutorial.

Autodesk Arnold, official example data

Thankfully, at the request of Arnold's other managers who liked the work,
Sophie's 3D data was posted on the 'Learning Scenes' page.
You can be downloaded from this link.
(Maya 2018 data, formet : ma)


At that time, Arnold Renderer updated GPU rendering, a technology that renders based on graphics cards.
Sophie's 3D data was used as an official example for promotion videos and seminars introducing it.



Spiraling Witch Encyclopedia " Marie"
July, 2019

She is Marie, a character from the same world as Sophie.


It's the process of making hair and broomsticks.
Gradually create details based on low modeling.
Final Work,
Original concept   /   3D rendering image



NOAH Project Ark Citizen - defense corps "Julia"
April, 2016

It was one of my newcomer portfolio artwork.
And it's also my first fan-art work.




Assassin code name : : Smash X Frog
March, 2020

This is the last one.
SoonSang's work is really cool and there are still many works I want to make into fan art.
I will definitely try again later.

Original concept   /   3D rendering image


The copyright of all designs belongs to Hong SoonSang.
all Images can never be used commercially.


Thank you!

