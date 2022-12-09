SOONSANG WORLD / 3D Fan-art
It's a 3D fan-art based on the concept artist Hong SoonSang's original painting.
I loved his art for a long time.
Spiraling Witch Encyclopedia " Sophie"
January, 2019
Sophie received the best response among other fan art works.
And her brought me good luck.
Autodesk Arnold, Toon-render Tutorial
This is a collaboration with Lee Griggs, an artist at Autodest Arnold.
He used Sophie's 3D data to create a Toon-render tutorial.
-
Autodesk Arnold, official example data
Thankfully, at the request of Arnold's other managers who liked the work,
Sophie's 3D data was posted on the 'Learning Scenes' page.
You can be downloaded from this link.
(Maya 2018 data, formet : ma)
-
At that time, Arnold Renderer updated GPU rendering, a technology that renders based on graphics cards.
Sophie's 3D data was used as an official example for promotion videos and seminars introducing it.
-
Spiraling Witch Encyclopedia " Marie"
July, 2019
She is Marie, a character from the same world as Sophie.
It's the process of making hair and broomsticks.
Gradually create details based on low modeling.
-
NOAH Project Ark Citizen - defense corps "Julia"
April, 2016
It was one of my newcomer portfolio artwork.
And it's also my first fan-art work.
-
Assassin code name : : Smash X Frog
March, 2020
This is the last one.
SoonSang's work is really cool and there are still many works I want to make into fan art.
I will definitely try again later.
Thank you!