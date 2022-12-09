SOONSANG WORLD / 3D Fan-art

Autodesk Arnold, official example data





Thankfully, at the request of Arnold's other managers who liked the work,

Sophie's 3D data was posted on the 'Learning Scenes' page.

You can be downloaded from this link.

(Maya 2018 data, formet : ma)









-





At that time, Arnold Renderer updated GPU rendering, a technology that renders based on graphics cards.

Sophie's 3D data was used as an official example for promotion videos and seminars introducing it.




