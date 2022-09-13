“The Joy of…” red packet set

Happiness is subjective.
A fleeting moment of joy can come anywhere, anytime.
We would like you to fill your life with joy and define your context of happiness in your own words.
Through the usage of different colours, forms, papers and stickers, designer took abstract forms of flowers and plants as design concept. They signify the true source of happiness and variables of life-satisfaction.
“The Joy of…” is more than a red packet set — gifting your blessings of happiness to loved ones.