Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Simon — La Casa de la Luz
Forma & Co
Behance.net
Simon — La Casa de la Luz

Located in Edificio Princesa —one of the most famous brutalist buildings in Spain, by Fernando Higueras— La Casa de la Luz is Simon’s brand-new flagship space in Madrid.

La Casa de la Luz showcases Simon’s latest illumination solutions, and is the result of a project by great designers, architects and creatives. Some of them are Fermín Vázquez (architecture), Antoni Arola (interior design and lighting design), ProtoPixel (technology development), Beatriz Borque (Landscape design) and P.A.R (exhibition design).

We were commissioned to join this wonderful team by designing the wayfinding and pictograms.


graphic design Icon ILLUSTRATION navigation pictogram Signage system wayfinding
graphic design Icon ILLUSTRATION navigation pictogram Signage system wayfinding


Trying to be as subtle and respectful to both Higueras and Arola’s work, we chose the columns as the main wayfinding support.


graphic design Icon ILLUSTRATION navigation pictogram Signage system wayfinding
graphic design Icon ILLUSTRATION navigation pictogram Signage system wayfinding
graphic design Icon ILLUSTRATION navigation pictogram Signage system wayfinding
graphic design Icon ILLUSTRATION navigation pictogram Signage system wayfinding
graphic design Icon ILLUSTRATION navigation pictogram Signage system wayfinding
graphic design Icon ILLUSTRATION navigation pictogram Signage system wayfinding
graphic design Icon ILLUSTRATION navigation pictogram Signage system wayfinding
graphic design Icon ILLUSTRATION navigation pictogram Signage system wayfinding





+ info: http://www.forma.co
Follow us on Instagram





Simon — La Casa de la Luz
114
827
10
Published:
    See More Comments

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Forma & Co
    Barcelona, Spain

    Simon — La Casa de la Luz

    114
    827
    10
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives