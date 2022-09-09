Simon — La Casa de la Luz

Located in Edificio Princesa —one of the most famous brutalist buildings in Spain, by Fernando Higueras— La Casa de la Luz is Simon’s brand-new flagship space in Madrid.





La Casa de la Luz showcases Simon’s latest illumination solutions, and is the result of a project by great designers, architects and creatives. Some of them are Fermín Vázquez (architecture), Antoni Arola (interior design and lighting design), ProtoPixel (technology development), Beatriz Borque (Landscape design) and P.A.R (exhibition design).





We were commissioned to join this wonderful team by designing the wayfinding and pictograms.



