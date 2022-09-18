地狱小鬼事语录（The story of the little ghost in hell）

Organization: Grim Reaper Office





Members: Red ghost, green monster, bullhead fifteen, long tongue ghost, big horned elf, sheep-headed ghost





Function: To maintain the safety of the soul-releasing period (the period during which the soul enters hell) and the white soul (the soul that has just left the body and is uncontaminated). The Grim Reaper Office is an important department to maintain the balance between Yin and Yang.





Item 1: The white soul in the soul-releasing period is very fragile, and must be escorted by Niu Tau XV and Gui XII to enter the gate of hell before it can be safe.



