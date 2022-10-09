Play Pizza® is a delivery pizzeria in the interior of Minas Gerais, which was founded in 2020, with the aim of bringing a new concept of pizza to the region of Minas Gerais. With the need to position your company with the major competitors in the market, the challenge was to bring a different image from traditional Italian pizzerias. Inspired by the American style, we developed a modern and striking design to radically differentiate ourselves from the competition, both in terms of recipes and product quality as well as in look and feel.
Client — Play Pizza, Brasil
Year— 2022
Task — Brand Strategy & Brand Identity
Designer — David Silva, Brasil
Studio — Estúdio Kuumba, Brasil
