







Persephone is a living brand proving that there is place for creativity in any segment. A biosciences lab studying human microbiome. Does that sound inspiring to you? For us, it was. Because looking inside of people to find answers and to create cure is meaningful for itself. Even though we are not scientists, we saw this research effort and hard work as an exciting journey inside of the gut. Then, we created a brand that is creative, filled with colorful and meticulous 3D shapes, clever messages and an impactful purpose.



