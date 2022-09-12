Blog
Persephone
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Persephone is a living brand proving that there is place for creativity in any segment. A biosciences lab studying human microbiome. Does that sound inspiring to you? For us, it was. Because looking inside of people to find answers and to create cure is meaningful for itself. Even though we are not scientists, we saw this research effort and hard work as an exciting journey inside of the gut. Then, we created a brand that is creative, filled with colorful and meticulous 3D shapes, clever messages and an impactful purpose.


Creative Direction: Pedro Mattos e Fernando Andreazi 
Flow Director: Cacau Chaves
Coordinators: Regys Lima e Giovanna Marques 
Copywriters: Janaina Fernandes e Giovanna Marques
Designers: Felipe Goes, Thiago Siqueira, Regys Lima e Pedro Mattos
Ilustration: Guilherme Paulino
3D: Guilherme Paulino
Motion Design: Guilherme Paulino
Persephone
