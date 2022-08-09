Blog
Black & White Horizons
Jennifer Esseiva
BLACK & WHITE HORIZONS

— This photographic series is a visual journey through the American West in black and white. All these photos were taken during a 4’195 km road trip from San Francisco to Salt Lake City, crossing 4 states: California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah.
There is a mix of images that perfectly illustrate the imaginary American West, but some were taken on the fly, while driving between one national park and another. This series is made to escape and discover places such as Monument Valley, Grand Staircase Escalante or Antelope Canyon, but also to make you dream.
Thank you!
For all your comments. It is much appreciated. I cannot follow and answer you one by one as it goes too fast. But I am very touched to get so much support from all of you. I am available on Instagram if you want to chat or if you have any question.
Black & White Horizons
Jennifer Esseiva
