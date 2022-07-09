Blog
user's avatar
Tinkuy Patterns. Modular Typography Vol.6
Amuki Estudio
Behance.net
Tinkuy Patterns
MODULAR TYPOGRAPHY VOL.6
__

The Tinkuy Patterns system is divided into six files containing a total of more than 2650 modules that can be combined together creating an infinite range of possibilities. These combinations can be accessed by using the letters on the keyboard. Although a certain shape predominates in each set, they can be combined with each other.​​​​​​​

The Tinkuy Patterns were used to decorate the Tinkuy house, you can see the project in the following link: The Tinkuy Project

The Tinkuy Patterns is available at Sudtipos. Get it here.




ALPHABETS



MODULARITY WITH p5*js



​​​​​​​__

The Tinkuy Patterns
is available at Sudtipos.

©2022. All rights reserved. Vanessa Zúñiga Tinizaray.


Tinkuy Patterns. Modular Typography Vol.6
