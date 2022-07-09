Tinkuy Patterns
MODULAR TYPOGRAPHY VOL.6
The Tinkuy Patterns system is divided into six files containing a total of more than 2650 modules that can be combined together creating an infinite range of possibilities. These combinations can be accessed by using the letters on the keyboard. Although a certain shape predominates in each set, they can be combined with each other.
The Tinkuy Patterns were used to decorate the Tinkuy house, you can see the project in the following link: The Tinkuy Project.
The Tinkuy Patterns is available at Sudtipos. Get it here.
©2022. Vanessa Zúñiga Tinizaray.