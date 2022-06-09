Blog
Work　|　how improve our work style
Studio-Takeuma ♘
Illustration for project about research how improve our work style.
client : Recruit Co., Ltd.
concept future ILLUSTRATION Internet metaverse online pop Studio-Takeuma Technology workstation
Build relationships with various people in the metaverse.


concept future ILLUSTRATION Internet metaverse online pop Studio-Takeuma Technology workstation
Workers can be trained on the virtual space to match their current abilities to the abilities required by the company.


concept future ILLUSTRATION Internet metaverse online pop Studio-Takeuma Technology workstation
New devices with unique interfaces, holograms, and graphics enhance work efficiency.


concept future ILLUSTRATION Internet metaverse online pop Studio-Takeuma Technology workstation
New technology increases the mechanism that opens up many decision-making options and allows people to express their opinions and vote.
A mechanism for evaluating worthy proposals without hierarchy, increases the sense of participation in the work too.


concept future ILLUSTRATION Internet metaverse online pop Studio-Takeuma Technology workstation
Thank you for watching!

Work　|　how improve our work style
