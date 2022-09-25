整点彩蛋 X Aroma coffee









项目｜PROJECT： Aroma咖啡品牌设计

策略｜strategy： 贱贱

设计｜Design： 十三

渲染｜3D： 章吉

年份｜Year： 2022





Aroma的灵感源于不同咖啡豆所特有的清香外加研究表明嗅觉可以影响味觉！ 对食物饮品的总体感受之中，不足25%是舌头品尝出来的，超过75%感受都来自于嗅觉。





Aroma咖啡，“用气味遇见咖啡”将咖啡的美好体验传递每一位消费者的全新感官。





让每一杯咖啡拥有属于自己特有的气味符号，以「嗅觉先行」为宗旨，回归咖啡的原点，从咖啡豆研磨到咖啡液呈现，重塑多元咖啡文化，强调咖啡的多样化体验，打造出感性全面的新锐咖啡品牌。





Aroma Coffee is a multi-dimensional coffee shop, dedicated to providing coffee lovers with a comprehensive coffee experience space. The Aroma brand was inspired by the Aroma unique to different coffee beans. After integrated thinking, the company is determined to integrate the odor of coffee in different stages into the consumption scene. With "smell first", it shapes the unique aroma of each cup of coffee, reshapes the diversified coffee culture, and makes consumers form product memory. Thus, the whole set of brand establishment of Aroma coffee, such as its brand positioning/naming/concept /slogan/ VI system/various kinds of design, has been completed by Surprise Company.







