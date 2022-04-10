Blog
BOOS Season Greetings
Luminous Design
Branding ___ 2022
Boos  ©

Here’s to the spirit of togetherness

During the festive season, the concept of “togetherness” dominates the agenda. It is a time to take a break and spend quality time with our close ones, appreciating the year that has gone and the year that is coming. Inspired by this atmosphere, for the Boos SA’s Christmas card we created “festive” heroes that form a “chain” of togetherness and team spirit. The creative design envisioned an alternative way of capturing timeless Christmas values, whereas the color palette reflects the corporate spirit.

Athens _______ Greece
