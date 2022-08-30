Initiall - Naming & brand identity

Initiall
A home that suits you
Alliade Habitat, a subsidiary of the Action Logement Group and leader of social housing in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, has called on our expertise to create a rental management brand for students and young professionals.
We know that housing is a fundamental element for the success of studies and professional projects. It is what guarantees autonomy so that you have only one thing in mind: shaping your future!
It is also because each life path is unique, that Initiall adapts to each project, by proposing single or shared housing and citizen colocations for the most committed. In this context, our mission was to accompany the teams in the creation of the name and the visual identity of this new entity.
Creation of the name
The creation of this name is the result of participative workshops with the Alliade Habitat teams. Within a simple methodological framework, reinforced by our strategic, creative and legal support, we managed to take up the challenge of collectively finding the name that would formalize all the ambitions of the project.
This brand name is a promise, it evokes the beginning of a new day, week, school year or professional year. It is the starting point that should help students or young professionals to carry out their projects. Finally, it is a name that is phonetically consistent with the parent brand "Alliade".
The sign
The individual is at the center of the logo. With fluidity and poetry, the housing is drawn around him, encircling him with assurance and protection. The graphic treatment "filar" was chosen for its coherence with the notion of path. In addition to a singular brand name, Initiall has a harmonious, reassuring and accessible acronym.
Initiall is also about listening, a relationship between the tenant and the brand. Graphically, the "&" signifies this accompanying link while ingeniously integrating itself into the composition of the acronym.
An illustrated identity
The symbolism of the starting point becomes a graphic element which, associated with the reading direction of the image, tells a story. At the center of the visual, the point becomes a structuring and enlightening element, highlighting a resident evolving within his environment.
An environment traced in "Oneline", as if imagined or dreamed, harmoniously draws the course in which Initiall accompanies, while leaving room for an imagination that can become real. The line disappears into the background to signify that the journey is not over: Initiall is the springboard to the rest of your life.