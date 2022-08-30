Initiall - Naming & brand identity

Initiall

A home that suits you





Alliade Habitat , a subsidiary of the Action Logement Group and leader of social housing in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, has called on our expertise to create a rental management brand for students and young professionals.





We know that housing is a fundamental element for the success of studies and professional projects. It is what guarantees autonomy so that you have only one thing in mind: shaping your future!



