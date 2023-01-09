Atitus Educação – Rebrand

​​​​​​​ FULL REBRAND





The old name, IMED, caused problems for the institution since it’s a common name to several other companies and is mostly associated with medicine. Atitus Educação actually provides a Medicine graduation and goes beyond, offering over 20 courses in different areas of knowledge.

Our work solved the problem they had and was able to establish the brand as an institution with a unique name and with a dynamic and innovative identity.





REBRAND COMPLETO





O antigo nome, IMED, trazia problemas para a instituição porque era comum a várias outras empresas e muito associado a medicina. Na verdade a Atitus Educação tem uma graduação em medicina e vai muito além, oferecendo mais de 20 cursos em diferentes áreas do conhecimento.