Atitus Educação – Rebrand

ABOUT
Atitus Educação is the new face of IMED, a prestigious higher education institution in the southern region of Brazil, with nearly 20 years of history. With plans to expand throughout Brazil and implement a new education model focused on collaboration between students, the market and society, IMED understood that its brand did not follow the extent of their ambition. So, our task was to do a complete redesign, aligning the brand’s strategy with a new name and identity. The outcome is Atitus Educação, a new brand that reflects the dynamic nature of the institution with drive to innovate and grow.
SOBRE
Atitus Educação é a nova face de IMED, uma instituição de ensino superior de prestígio do sul do Brasil, com quase 20 anos de história. Com planos de se expandir pelo Brasil e implementar um novo modelo de ensino com foco na colaboração entre alunos, mercado e sociedade, a IMED entendeu que a marca não acompanhava o tamanho de sua ambição. Assim, fomos encarregados de fazer um redesign completo, conectando a estratégia de marca a um novo nome e identidade. O resultado é a Atitus Educação, uma nova marca que reflete o caráter dinâmico da instituição e a impulsiona a inovar e crescer.
FULL REBRAND
The old name, IMED, caused problems for the institution since it’s a common name to several other companies and is mostly associated with medicine. Atitus Educação actually provides a Medicine graduation and goes beyond, offering over 20 courses in different areas of knowledge.
Our work solved the problem they had and was able to establish the brand as an institution with a unique name and with a dynamic and innovative identity.
REBRAND COMPLETO
O antigo nome, IMED, trazia problemas para a instituição porque era comum a várias outras empresas e muito associado a medicina. Na verdade a Atitus Educação tem uma graduação em medicina e vai muito além, oferecendo mais de 20 cursos em diferentes áreas do conhecimento.
O nosso trabalho resolveu este problema, estabelecendo a marca como uma instituição com um nome próprio, dona de uma identidade dinâmica e inovadora.
Credits / Créditos:
Strategy / Estratégia: Laura Miloski, Isabel Mossato, Mariana Pessoa, Olivia Guerra, Tainara Crepaldi Gomes
Verbal Identity / Identidade Verbal: Ingrid Taveira
Visual Identity / Identidade Visual: Gil Bottari, Diogo Aso, Taís Andrade, Juliana Maklouf, Rebecca Germano
Motion Design: Diogo Aso
Interbrand SP
