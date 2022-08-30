This series features masked characters, evoking the tradition of past rituals - without alluding to one religion or another. It is about the search for identity, marking the South American ethnic complexities. "Anga" means soul in Tupi - the language of several indigenous tribes, the most representative of which is currently Guarani. The term Guaraní refers to one of the most representative indigenous ethnic groups in the Americas - having, as traditional territories, a wide region of South America that encompasses the national territories of Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay and the central-southern portion of the Brazilian territory.



Size (original) with a 5cm white margin on each side: 83x90cm - 73x80cm without margin.

Drawing: digital - giclée print

Paper: Hahnemühle Photo Rag 308gsm (certificate)

Copies: 10 hand-signed by artist and numbered in front (certificate os authenticity / holographic stamp)





