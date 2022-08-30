Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
ANGA
Luciano Cian
Behance.net
artwork beauty Digital Art digital illustration Drawing Fashion ILLUSTRATION painting portrait woman
This series features masked characters, evoking the tradition of past rituals - without alluding to one religion or another. It is about the search for identity, marking the South American ethnic complexities. "Anga" means soul in Tupi - the language of several indigenous tribes, the most representative of which is currently Guarani. The term Guaraní refers to one of the most representative indigenous ethnic groups in the Americas - having, as traditional territories, a wide region of South America that encompasses the national territories of Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay and the central-southern portion of the Brazilian territory.

Size (original) with a 5cm white margin on each side: 83x90cm - 73x80cm without margin.
Drawing: digital - giclée print
Paper: Hahnemühle Photo Rag 308gsm (certificate)
Copies: 10 hand-signed by artist and numbered in front (certificate os authenticity / holographic stamp)


artwork beauty Digital Art digital illustration Drawing Fashion ILLUSTRATION painting portrait woman
artwork beauty Digital Art digital illustration Drawing Fashion ILLUSTRATION painting portrait woman
artwork beauty Digital Art digital illustration Drawing Fashion ILLUSTRATION painting portrait woman
artwork beauty Digital Art digital illustration Drawing Fashion ILLUSTRATION painting portrait woman
artwork beauty Digital Art digital illustration Drawing Fashion ILLUSTRATION painting portrait woman
artwork beauty Digital Art digital illustration Drawing Fashion ILLUSTRATION painting portrait woman
artwork beauty Digital Art digital illustration Drawing Fashion ILLUSTRATION painting portrait woman
Image may contain: drawing, painting and art
Image may contain: drawing, painting and gallery
artwork beauty Digital Art digital illustration Drawing Fashion ILLUSTRATION painting portrait woman
ANGA
105
519
6
Published:
user's avatar
Luciano Cian
    See More Comments

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Luciano Cian
    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    ANGA

    105
    519
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields