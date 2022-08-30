Rivers and seas. Digital paintings
Varna. Black Sea Observers. I smell the sea and hear the screeching of the gulls.
Germany. Hamburg. Walk along the Elbe river.
Doppelgänger. She was the double of the leading actress.
Berlin. Kleine Kantstraße. Dementia.
Germany. Berlin. There is a monument in the background of the picture. The monument acts as a reminder of the past.
Hungary. Budapest. We looked at the topic from different viewpoints.
The military museum exhibits old tanks and old thoughts. Serbia. Beograd.
Hungary. There was no alternative solution.
Hamburg. The girl is too shy to talk to strangers.