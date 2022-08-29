Lamma Mia - Publict Art Festival

Lamma Mia - Publict Art Project
Lamma Mia is a island scale art festival curated by art promotion office, to enhance the connection between community, arts & history, through the half year event, to reintroduce our land towards the public and also the locals.
To enhance the cross-cultural links among its residents and introduce an underappreciated aspect of the island to the general public, the Art Promotion Office launched the "Lamma Mia" Public Art Project on the theme of "island shore", in which we will take a retrospective look at the island's long history and lifestyle and how they have been shaped by the interplay between land and sea. The project has commissioned 15 artists/ teams together with the public to listen to the sound of land & sea.
The difficulty of this project is the scale, it covers most areas of the island and involves multiple parties, thus, we created a flexible and clear guiding way-finding system and also comes with a research report that contains three years of hard work. Therefore, from the identity system, we developed a module system that makes use of different shapes of mountains and waves, to represent the idea of islands speaking for themselves, and we further extended this system to the tangible way-finding system for the visitors. They could experience a clear visual directional journey to help them dive into this art festival.
In the meantime, environmental concern is also our design strategy, since the art festival covered a long period and is to be held outdoor, if we use wood-based or plastic material for the signage system, they will need to be replaced frequently and produce lots of unnecessary waste, so we applied the technology of heat transfer, to transfer wood texture on aluminum plates so that we could make good use of its durability while the wood texture help reduced the distribution toward natural scenery.