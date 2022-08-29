Lamma Mia - Publict Art Festival

The difficulty of this project is the scale, it covers most areas of the island and involves multiple parties, thus, we created a flexible and clear guiding way-finding system and also comes with a research report that contains three years of hard work. Therefore, from the identity system, we developed a module system that makes use of different shapes of mountains and waves, to represent the idea of islands speaking for themselves, and we further extended this system to the tangible way-finding system for the visitors. They could experience a clear visual directional journey to help them dive into this art festival.



