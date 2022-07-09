A brand built in a land of soundscape

Envisioning music created in a land of soundscape
Brand strategy, visual identity and web design for the music and composition studio Banjo. From strategy to visual identity, we created a new brand idea: Our land is soundscape.
Banjo's dynamic logotype opens a land of silence where people can explore, discover, and create, and this is the land where we built their new website and based all the communication strategy. For a deeper experience, go visit the website! www.banjosoundscapes.com
Sound on! 👇🏼
Thanks for watching!
Creative Direction & Design: Rebeka Arce @ Arce Studio
Brand Strategy: Alberto García @ Arce Studio
UX/UI Design: Eva Sánchez Clemente
Web Development: Jose Guadix
Motion graphics: Nacho Velasco
Client: Banjo
