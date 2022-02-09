Youtube Brand Standards





The YouTube brand team developed an ambitious evolution of the company's brand standards, and needed to make a statement off the screen—in the real world. We worked with the team to design a statement piece celebrating the brand's new visual language. The resulting book is a love letter to the brand, translating its values into physical form and lending some permanence to the internet's quintessentially ephemeral and digital experience.



Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com

Creative Direction: Caleb Kozlowski

Art Direction: Sarah Jean Recht

Design: Hanna Göransson

