Indeed Brand Book





Over the course of 3 years, the Indeed brand systems team collaborated with the greater company to create a new brand identity. We worked with the team to design an object to act as a thank you to Indeed, a collection of the hard work, talent, and memories created in building this brand identity. The finished book is a celebration of this milestone and a behind-the-scenes look into what brought the new identity to life.





—



Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas

Creative Direction: Caleb Kozlowski

Art Direction: Olivia Ward

Design: Hanna Göransson

