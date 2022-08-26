Blog
Indeed Brand Book

Over the course of 3 years, the Indeed brand systems team collaborated with the greater company to create a new brand identity. We worked with the team to design an object to act as a thank you to Indeed, a collection of the hard work, talent, and memories created in building this brand identity. The finished book is a celebration of this milestone and a behind-the-scenes look into what brought the new identity to life.

Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com
Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas
Creative Direction: Caleb Kozlowski
Art Direction: Olivia Ward
Design: Hanna Göransson
