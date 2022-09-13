



Symbol creates beautiful and functional furniture at the intersection of sound and design. Driven by their passion for design and roots in music, Symbol’s time had come to challenge a market full of disposable furniture - shifting how we connect with and value the pieces in our homes. The brand comes together to balance the best of the past with the excitement of the future, all guided by Symbol’s new brand positioning of design you feel .





High Tide partnered with the Symbol team to create an identity as timeless as their products, with the belief that beautiful furniture holds lasting emotional value, not only to the present user but for generations to come. Taking inspiration from different eras, from classic mid-century design to obscure 70’s typography, the identity delivers a colorful, energetic and rhythmic boldness that is sorely missing in the furniture space. High Tide was responsible for the brand strategy, visual identity, digital web experience as well as art direction and photo campaign execution.



