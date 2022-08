Frozen Mountains





When giant icebergs look like mountains rising from the clouds.







All photos taken on and around the Ilulissat Icefjord. ​​​​​​​





in 2022 weather in Greenland was strange. Lots of rain and fog, often causing for unique moments around the ice fjord. When the fog lifted, for a short time the atmosphere turned very mystique. For a period of 4 weeks I tried to catch these short moments and came up with this photo series: