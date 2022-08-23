Artek – Compact Home Office

Finnish design company Artek manufactures and offers an extensive and inspiring collection of chairs, tables, shelves, lights, and other iconic furniture and designs for anyone's home decoration needs. The Compact Home Office campaign wanted to communicate the possibilities the customers have when building their own home offices by using Artek's products.



Kokoro & Moi was responsible for creating the campaign's visual communication concept and identity, designing a digital tool, along with the comprehensive set of implementations needed in marketing and communication, from physical to digital channels.

Our creative solution to the challenge was a game-like approach. We designed a digital tool, developed by WAF GMBH and implemented on Artek’s website, that allows the customers to build their own home offices based on the available space and requirements at home. Through a series of simple questions, an enticing layout perfectly tailored to the available space in the customer’s home is created, matched to his/her specific needs. Each one is furnished with Artek products, including iconic designs developed to respond to the diverse requirements of urban life. ⁠

⁠

A large part of the work was the hundreds of illustrations we made from Artek's collection and the different room variations, composed and styled by interior designer Linda Bergroth, which customers can go through when building the home office solution that best suits them.



With the illustrations, we wanted to avoid an overly technical and polished user experience often associated with the aesthetics of the digital tools. We developed an approachable, drawn with a pencil-like illustration style, making the visual identity of the campaign and the user interface of the tool an authentic and fun experience.