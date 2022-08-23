The Forbes. Most successful women entrepreneurs

Rihanna
The Forbes.
"America's most successful women entrepreneurs"
Perhaps one of the most interesting projects in which I was lucky to participate. Unfortunately, I did not draw the entire list of heroines who were on the Forbes magazine list, but I was happy to draw 13 bright portraits of the most influential women for this article. Some of the heroines I knew before this project and followed their work, about the rest I learned a lot of interesting things while working on porters.
It was definitely a great honour to become part of the team and work on such a voluminous task. I hope you enjoy watching it and thank you for your attention.
Oprah Winfrey, Trina Spear (left) and Heather Hasson
Cindy Crawford, Indra Nooyi, Michelle Zatlyn and Dolly Parton
Anne Wojcicki and Neha Narkhede,
Katrina Lake, Jenny Just, Pamela M. Lopker
Art directors: Robert Priest and Grace Lee
