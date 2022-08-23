Blog
The Forbes. Most successful women entrepreneurs
Viktor Miller-Gausa
Behance.net
Rihanna
The Forbes.
"America's most successful women entrepreneurs"
_______

Perhaps one of the most interesting projects in which I was lucky to participate. Unfortunately, I did not draw the entire list of heroines who were on the Forbes magazine list, but I was happy to draw 13 bright portraits of the most influential women for this article. Some of the heroines I knew before this project and followed their work, about the rest I learned a lot of interesting things while working on porters.

It was definitely a great honour to become part of the team and work on such a voluminous task. I hope you enjoy watching it and thank you for your attention.
Oprah Winfrey, Trina Spear (left) and Heather Hasson
Cindy Crawford, Indra Nooyi, Michelle Zatlyn and Dolly Parton 
______________

Anne Wojcicki and Neha Narkhede,
Katrina Lake, Jenny Just, Pamela M. Lopker
Art directors: Robert Priest and Grace Lee


Thank you for your attention, 
some works that have not yet been formed into new  projects can be seen here.
Published:
Viktor Miller-Gausa

    Creative Fields