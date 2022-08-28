Blog
KYOTO 京都市
Xavier Portela
city glow japan kyoto light night Photography street photography Urban architecture
​​​​​​​Collection: Glow
​​​​​​​Location: Kyoto 京都市
I visited Kyoto twice and the last time I was only planning to stay a couple of days. I didn't know those couple of days would extend into two weeks on location.  It's such a big city but with the atmosphere and design of a small city. You need to take time to appreciate the real value of Kyoto mainly because the best parts are hidden, when you arrive in the ultra-modern train station you are just seeing the tip of the iceberg, you'll have to move further around and outside the center city to really discover all the best places. I don't think I will ever have enough time in Kyoto.

It’s currently the city I miss the most since covid. I can’t wait to go back there, it’s one of those places where you will feel home even if you are very far from it.

It took me a couple of years to get it done but here it is: Kyoto Glow.
city glow japan kyoto light night Photography street photography Urban architecture
city glow japan kyoto light night Photography street photography Urban architecture
city glow japan kyoto light night Photography street photography Urban architecture
city glow japan kyoto light night Photography street photography Urban architecture
city glow japan kyoto light night Photography street photography Urban architecture
city glow japan kyoto light night Photography street photography Urban architecture
city glow japan kyoto light night Photography street photography Urban architecture
city glow japan kyoto light night Photography street photography Urban architecture
city glow japan kyoto light night Photography street photography Urban architecture
KYOTO 京都市
Published:
Xavier Portela

    KYOTO 京都市

