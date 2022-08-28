I visited Kyoto twice and the last time I was only planning to stay a couple of days. I didn't know those couple of days would extend into two weeks on location. It's such a big city but with the atmosphere and design of a small city. You need to take time to appreciate the real value of Kyoto mainly because the best parts are hidden, when you arrive in the ultra-modern train station you are just seeing the tip of the iceberg, you'll have to move further around and outside the center city to really discover all the best places. I don't think I will ever have enough time in Kyoto.



It’s currently the city I miss the most since covid. I can’t wait to go back there, it’s one of those places where you will feel home even if you are very far from it.



It took me a couple of years to get it done but here it is: Kyoto Glow.

