Ross McCampbell
Sleepers is an illustration project about dreams. Surreal by nature, dreams are a visceral trip through the subconscious, revealing a truer portrait of the dreamer to themselves.

The feeling of spontaneity in dreams lead the creative of this project. The heads were all modeled intuitively, then their symbolic dreams were created as a response to the faces that emerged.

The project is a collaboration between illustrator, Ross McCampbell, and musician and sound designer, John Soat, aka How About Here.

Individual loops of the Sleepers are available for purchase as NFTs on Foundation.
Butterfly Sleeper
Sombre Sleeper
Blooming Sleeper
Demon Sleeper
Ross McCampbell

    Owner

    Ross McCampbell
    Portland, OR, USA

