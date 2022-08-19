Blog
Illustrations, 2022, VOL.2
Mojo Wang
Illustrations, 2022, VOL.2
Medium: Digital   Tools: Adobe Fresco, Adobe Photoshop, Ipad Pro, Apple Pencil, Astropad.
Insta: @mojowang        Twitter: @MojoDraws        mojowang.art
UPS. Art Direction, Kevin Ragland. Agent, Matthew Palizay from B&A Rep US.
VOX. Art Direction, Lavanya Ramanathan. Agent, Matthew Palizay from B&A Rep US.
The Economist. Art Direction, Maddie Roberts. Agent, James Childs from B&A Rep UK.
The Economist. Art Direction, Maddie Roberts. Agent, James Childs from B&A Rep UK.
Zetland. Art Direction,Mikkel Bøgild Jacobsen. Agent, James Childs from B&A Rep UK. 
Politico EU. Art Direction, Tim BallAgent, Karlie McCulloch from B&A rep UK.
Politico EU. Art Direction, Tim BallAgent, Karlie McCulloch from B&A rep UK.
ELLEMEN Magazine. Art Direction, Hai-ming Li, Dong-dong Hu
