The Magic of Disko Bay, Greenland.

Sun Halo - I was lucky to witness a bunch of spectacular sun halos this year. Something that I had not seen often. While spending a few hours in Oqaatsut, Rodebay, a little village with only about 30 people living there, this sun halo covered the sky.





Sun haloes are caused by thin cirrus clouds are around 20,000 feet or higher above us. They are made of tiny, ice crystals. Sunlight through the ice crystals causes the light to split, or be refracted. When at just the right angle, it causes us to see the halo.