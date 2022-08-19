Kendra Ferri — Brand Identity

Kendra Ferri is a psychologist and lecturer that helps her clients by connecting to their needs, understanding their anguish and guiding them to find the courage to embrace who they are and the liberty to change and develop as a human being.
The client requested that the brand reflected her own personality, transiting between extroverted and welcoming, and to avoid too much seriousness.
The new identity helps Kendra to engage further with her audience and transmit authentically all the atmosphere around her method and work.