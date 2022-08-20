



PAIA JUICERY.





PAIA nace con la idea de ofrecer a un mercado local jugos 100% naturales prensados en frío, libres de azúcares añadidos y conservadores.

El objetivo principal de diseñar la identidad era transmitir la filosofía de esta marca:

Ser saludable puede ser divertido, cool y atrevido, pues en su menú la mezcla de ingredientes es atrevida e inesperada.





Como resultado creamos y diseñamos una identidad que cambia la perspectiva de lo que es un jugo saludable, y tomamos como principal inspiración el origen de su nombre, el cual hace referencia a una isla ubicada en Hawái, haciendo que la marca combine tipografías dinámicas con colores cálidos para el empaque y los usos colaterales, manteniendo un estilo fresco, limpio y atrevido.





eng .

PAIA was born with the idea of offering a local market 100% natural cold-pressed juices, free of added sugars and preservatives.

The main objective of designing the identity was to transmit the philosophy of this brand:

Being healthy can be fun, cool and daring, because in its menu the mix of ingredients is daring and unexpected.





As a result we created and designed an identity that changes the perspective of what a healthy juice is, and we took as main inspiration the origin of its name, which refers to an island located in Hawaii, making the brand combine dynamic typographies with warm colors for the packaging and collateral uses, keeping a fresh, clean and bold style.





BRAND IDENTITY / VISUAL IDENTITY / MOTION GRAPHICS / PHOTOGRAPHY / ART DIRECTION / CONCEPT CREATION.







