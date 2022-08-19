Blog
Patterned Illustrator Art
Børge Bredenbekk
Illustrations made with Procreate and Illustrator patterns. Sections of larger Frieze styled compositions plus a Portrait of Hieronimus Heyerdahl.
Heres the full 1930s inspired Frieze from central Oslo. Charcters and design is usually hand sketched loosely based on various references and then line drawn in Procreate. Exported to illustrator and patterned.
Had a lot of fun developing the anatomy of these characters. I like when its realistic but stylized with complexed compositions reminding of classic Frieze designs.
View similar art on my site bredenbekk.com or instagram @bredenbekk2
Børge Bredenbekk

    Oslo, Norway

