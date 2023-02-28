COLORFUL - 3D Charadesign

CHARADESIGN 2022
I worked on a lot of charadesigns during 2022.
I wanted to bring them together in a single post,
with original sketches and with zooms highlighting
details that make them even more alive.
BOY WITH BEANIE
Charadesign is really important, we have to explore
different things as much as possible.
This one is different from the others, it was a pleasure
to work on impactful colors. I wanted the character
to have a very pronounced style, this was interesting
to work on his clothes and on this very atypical beanie.
BOTANICAL
This charadesign represents a happy woman
in her favorite place during summer.
She takes care of her plants, this was cool
to create a peacefull character like this one.
JUMPING MAN
He is running and the goal was to work on movement,
a precise step of the walk cycle, as if it was a frame
from a short animation.
BOY WITH SCARF
He comes from a 3D animation talking about winter.
The first idea was a kind of human creature sitting
on a wall and it finally became a cute boy with a scarf.
HALLOWEEN
This one is a participation in the challenge
" A dozen stories" organized by Doze Studio.
After many sketches, I chose to create
this strange character levitating between pumpkins,
the goal was to create something different
and more "alive" than a ghost.
