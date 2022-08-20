







Caspo is a Sydney-based legal firm specializing in real estate law across the country and internationally. Since its inception in 2015, the team has won over 300 legal cases, representing landlords and tenants, home purchases and sales, commercial leases, and housing discrimination. The firm also assists clients who are facing foreclosures on homes they own. People who require assistance in contract evaluation and negotiation can also turn to Caspo experts.





As they evolved and grew, the legal team decided that a solid identity that reflected the core ideas of the firm could significantly increase its status. The company has reached a certain limit in its field and in order to overcome it and move to a new level, a distinctive visual style is required. This is not a rebranding at all. Total reboot. Speaking very briefly, it is this phrase that is the main task of the project.



