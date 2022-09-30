Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Styling Characters & Moods
MORPHINE Motion Graphics
Behance.net

Experimental Project 
Styling Characters & Moods.

A series of illustrations combining fashion and product design in cluttered abstract compositions. Each of these illustrations was created to work as a mood board for styling and dressing characters in their eccentric outfits.​​​​​​​






Composition I
–    
Colors: mint green, lilac & peach.
Mood: Danish Pastel aesthetic with 90's hip-hop vibes.
​​​​​​​

3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style



3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style








Composition II
Colors: lilac, brown, periwinkle, orange & red.
Mood: 70s and 80s, cluttered, with a love of geometric candlesticks and vases.


3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style



3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style









Composition III
​​​​​​​
Colors: orange, tan, pink, steel blue & brown.
Mood: 70's, mid-century product design and quirky candles.


3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style



3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style








Composition IV
Colors: matcha green, violet & yellow
Mood: 2000's with handmade ceramics.


3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style



3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style








Composition V 
Colors: rose pink, olive green & tan.
Mood: kitschy and romantic vibes with whimsical ceramic objects.


3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style



3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style




Credits

Art, Illustrations & Creative Concept:
Morphine Studio.

Softwares used:
Cinema 4D, Redshift Renderer, Marvelous Designer and Ephere Ornatrix.

Brands, designers & objects that are present or that have inspired us:
Jacquemus, Luigi Massoni, Guzzini, Helle Mardahl, Talbot & Yoon, Supertoys Supertoys, Balenciaga, H&M, Nike, Eny Lee Parker, Bottega Veneta, Memphis Group, Ettore Sottsass, Lazy Oaf, UAU Project, Prada, Deerstedt, Furla, Lotta Blobs, Copperni, Dear Frances, Maxine Wylde, Olivia and Alice.

© 2022, Morphine Studio.




​​​​​​​
3D abstract Character Clothing Fashion hair marvelous product design Render Style
Styling Characters & Moods
341
841
40
Published:
user's avatar
MORPHINE Motion Graphics
    See More Comments

    Owner

    user's avatar
    MORPHINE Motion Graphics
    Montevideo, Uruguay

    Styling Characters & Moods

    A series of experimental illustrations combining fashion and product design in abstract compositions.  Each of these illustrations was created to Read More
    341
    841
    40
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields